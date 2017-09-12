Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Draymond Green Gives His Thoughts on the Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas Trade

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 21 hours ago
Leave a comment

2017 NBA Finals - Practice and Media Availability

Source: Darren Carroll / Getty


Warriors-Cavs is one of the most heated NBA rivalries in recent memory, with Golden State currently holding the upper hand after winning its second title in three years under an assemblage of talent poised to dominate the league for the foreseeable future.

The Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade, however, threatened to throw a wrench into the system this summer, especially given the nebulous nature of IT’s ongoing hip troubles. The trade has been scrutinized and discussed by most everyone in the league, and as more players become available to the media with the offseason nearing its end, the Irving trade often comes up.

When reporters asked Draymond Green, one of the central figures of that rivalry, what he thought about Kyrie’s trade request, the always outspoken forward offered up a thoughtful response that was particularly attuned to Irving’s perspective on the situation and his eagerness to get out from under LeBron’s shadow that echoed his teammate Kevin Durant’s thoughts on the matter.

“He put so much pressure on himself by doing that,” Green said. “But the willingness to do that, and saying I’m ready to do it, let’s do it, that’s what stood out to me more than anything.”

Green went on to credit LeBron and his move to Miami in 2010 to form the Big 3 with making it okay for current players to take control over their own destiny. Green has certainly been a beneficiary of that newfound autonomy, given Kevin Durant’s choice to join the Warriors last summer and the subsequent title run that will go down as one of the greatest in league history.

 

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

Picture Courtesy of Darren Carroll and Getty Images

Tweet and Video Courtesy of Twitter and Uproxx

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bromance Heartbreak: Tyrese Isn’t Done Being Petty With…
 1 day ago
09.12.17
Wendy Williams Dragged To A Twitter Hell For…
 1 day ago
09.12.17
Nicki Minaj Blasts Designers For Exploiting Black Culture
 1 day ago
09.12.17
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Bill Cosby to Steve Harvey…”Stay Away From Me”
 1 day ago
09.12.17
Team Petty: Here’s Why Tyrese Slammed Dwayne ‘The…
 2 days ago
09.11.17
11 Celebrities Who Refuse To Be Slut-Shamed
 2 days ago
09.11.17
DeRay Davis Has Something To Say About His…
 2 days ago
09.11.17
The Internet Can’t Stop Sweating Teyana Taylor’s Sexy…
 3 days ago
09.10.17
Beyoncé, Janet Jackson & More Head To Houston…
 3 days ago
09.11.17
#JaRuleAppreciationDay Is Blowing Up Twitter And It’s Hilarious…
 5 days ago
09.11.17
Did DeRay Davis Threaten To Get His Sisters…
 5 days ago
09.11.17
Ray J., K. Michelle And More To Star…
 5 days ago
09.11.17
Here’s How Much Mike Epps’ Divorce Is Going…
 5 days ago
09.11.17
Karrueche Tran Stuns In New Photos Shot By…
 6 days ago
09.07.17
Photos