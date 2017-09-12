Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Farewell, Black Mamba: Kobe To Retire L.A. Lakers Jersey This Holiday Season

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 19 hours ago
Leave a comment
Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Lakers

Source: Sean M. Haffey / Getty

The Lakers reportedly tipped off season ticket holders about a “special event.”

 

After 20 years on the court, spent entirely in Los Angeles, basketball legend Kobe Bryant retired last year. To make matters more final, the Black Mamba will retire his jersey come December, according to a new report.

Christmas is coming early for Kobe Bryant,” TMZ writes. “The Lakers are planning to retire his jersey before the Warriors game on Dec. 18.” While the franchise hasn’t acknowledged the rumored ceremony at this time, the gossip site insists it’s “Kobe’s big night,” as the Lakers reportedly tipped off season ticket holders, instructing them to hold on to their Dec. 18 tickets for a “special event.”

All in all, retirement seems to suit Kobe well. The proud dad and his wife Vanessa Bryant have their hands full after welcoming their third daughter back in December. Kobe also celebrated his 39th birthday recently (with a Marvel superhero cake he couldn’t help but to gush over).




The Black Mamba is living his best life. Chime in and guess which Kobe jersey they’ll retire—#8 or #24.

SOURCE: TMZ

SEE ALSO:

Kobe Bryant Launches $100 Million Venture Capital Fund

Kobe Bryant Makes A Big Announcement On Instagram

 

ARTICLE FROM: NewsOne.com

Article Courtesy of TMZ, Cassius, and NewsOne

First Picture Courtesy of Sean M. Haffey, Getty Images, Cassius, and NewsOne

Second through Fourth Picture Courtesy of Instagram, Cassius, and NewsOne

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bromance Heartbreak: Tyrese Isn’t Done Being Petty With…
 1 day ago
09.12.17
Wendy Williams Dragged To A Twitter Hell For…
 1 day ago
09.12.17
Nicki Minaj Blasts Designers For Exploiting Black Culture
 1 day ago
09.12.17
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Bill Cosby to Steve Harvey…”Stay Away From Me”
 1 day ago
09.12.17
Team Petty: Here’s Why Tyrese Slammed Dwayne ‘The…
 2 days ago
09.11.17
11 Celebrities Who Refuse To Be Slut-Shamed
 2 days ago
09.11.17
DeRay Davis Has Something To Say About His…
 2 days ago
09.11.17
The Internet Can’t Stop Sweating Teyana Taylor’s Sexy…
 3 days ago
09.10.17
Beyoncé, Janet Jackson & More Head To Houston…
 3 days ago
09.11.17
#JaRuleAppreciationDay Is Blowing Up Twitter And It’s Hilarious…
 5 days ago
09.11.17
Did DeRay Davis Threaten To Get His Sisters…
 5 days ago
09.11.17
Ray J., K. Michelle And More To Star…
 5 days ago
09.11.17
Here’s How Much Mike Epps’ Divorce Is Going…
 5 days ago
09.11.17
Karrueche Tran Stuns In New Photos Shot By…
 6 days ago
09.07.17
Photos