The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Is Scottie Pippen Keeping His Wife Larsa Under Close Watch? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 20 hours ago
Leave a comment


Scottie and Larsa Pippen have allegedly decided to work things out following rumors that she was cheating on him with Future. They were spotted in L.A. at a nail salon together, and according to Gary With Da Tea, it wasn’t just for the couple activity of getting marital manicures together.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Rumor has it, Scottie is keeping her under close watch! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Did Scottie Pippen’s Wife Pull Off A Major Scheme? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Is It Scottie Pippen’s Fault That His Wife Cheated? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Why Scottie Pippen’s Wife Is Making A Huge Mistake [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Gary With Da Tea singing to Ed Lover

Gary With Da Tea: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

73 photos Launch gallery

Gary With Da Tea: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gary With Da Tea: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

Gary With Da Tea: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bromance Heartbreak: Tyrese Isn’t Done Being Petty With…
 1 day ago
09.12.17
Wendy Williams Dragged To A Twitter Hell For…
 1 day ago
09.12.17
Nicki Minaj Blasts Designers For Exploiting Black Culture
 1 day ago
09.12.17
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Bill Cosby to Steve Harvey…”Stay Away From Me”
 1 day ago
09.12.17
Team Petty: Here’s Why Tyrese Slammed Dwayne ‘The…
 2 days ago
09.11.17
11 Celebrities Who Refuse To Be Slut-Shamed
 2 days ago
09.11.17
DeRay Davis Has Something To Say About His…
 2 days ago
09.11.17
The Internet Can’t Stop Sweating Teyana Taylor’s Sexy…
 3 days ago
09.10.17
Beyoncé, Janet Jackson & More Head To Houston…
 3 days ago
09.11.17
#JaRuleAppreciationDay Is Blowing Up Twitter And It’s Hilarious…
 5 days ago
09.11.17
Did DeRay Davis Threaten To Get His Sisters…
 5 days ago
09.11.17
Ray J., K. Michelle And More To Star…
 5 days ago
09.11.17
Here’s How Much Mike Epps’ Divorce Is Going…
 5 days ago
09.11.17
Karrueche Tran Stuns In New Photos Shot By…
 6 days ago
09.07.17
Photos