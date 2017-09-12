Is Mariah Carey The Right Honoree For The VH1 Hip-Hop Honors? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Mariah Carey will be front and center as the honoree of this year’s VH1 Hip-Hop Honors. While Mariah Carey and hip-hop have been undeniably linked over the years, Headkrack can’t help but wonder if the link is strong enough for her to be the honored guest at ceremony centered exclusively on hip-hop.

But when you look back at Mariah and hip-hop, you find infectious hits from her collaborations which JAY-Z, Nas, Diddy, Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

