Paternity Results: Man Says His Sports Injury Caused Low Sperm Count [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 20 hours ago
In this edition of Paternity Test Tuesday, 28-year-old Malisha says her baby is Traymont’s, who is 30. The two met at the club she worked at, and they hooked up after she finished working. The first time they hooked up, they used protection, but the second time, Traymont was okay with going without a condom, since a softball injury in high school affected his sperm count.

Photos