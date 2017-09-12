The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Praise Break: Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III Speaks On “I Won’t Complain” [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 20 hours ago
These past couple of weeks so many people have been affected by storms, death and other things going on. Rickey decided to play Rev. Paul Jones’s song “I Won’t Complain” for the Praise Break. The lyrics of the song which says, “All of my good days, out weigh my bad days, I won’t complain,” touch so many hearts.

Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III called into the show and spoke to Rickey about how we must count our blessings. He also expressed that instead of complaining you must claim victory, joy and other things. We will get through all these times because of God.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

