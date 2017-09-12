The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Prank Call: Man Tells Woman That Her Husband Is Messing With His Elderly Wife [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 19 hours ago
Leave a comment


In this hilarious prank call, a woman gets a phone call from a man who says his wife is cheating on him- with her husband! She proceeds to curse the man out when he asks her what she’s not doing that would cause her husband to mess with his marriage. But the icing on the cake really happens when Rickey Smiley jumps on pretending to be the man’s elderly wife, Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Prank Call: Woman Won’t Take Criticism From The Neighborhood Association [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Woman’s Call With Collections Goes South After Cussing [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Gets Cussed When He Tries To Collect Child Support [EXCLUSIVE]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (09/2-09/8)

17 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (09/2-09/8)

Continue reading Prank Call: Man Tells Woman That Her Husband Is Messing With His Elderly Wife [EXCLUSIVE]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (09/2-09/8)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bromance Heartbreak: Tyrese Isn’t Done Being Petty With…
 1 day ago
09.12.17
Wendy Williams Dragged To A Twitter Hell For…
 1 day ago
09.12.17
Nicki Minaj Blasts Designers For Exploiting Black Culture
 1 day ago
09.12.17
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Bill Cosby to Steve Harvey…”Stay Away From Me”
 1 day ago
09.12.17
Team Petty: Here’s Why Tyrese Slammed Dwayne ‘The…
 2 days ago
09.11.17
11 Celebrities Who Refuse To Be Slut-Shamed
 2 days ago
09.11.17
DeRay Davis Has Something To Say About His…
 2 days ago
09.11.17
The Internet Can’t Stop Sweating Teyana Taylor’s Sexy…
 3 days ago
09.10.17
Beyoncé, Janet Jackson & More Head To Houston…
 3 days ago
09.11.17
#JaRuleAppreciationDay Is Blowing Up Twitter And It’s Hilarious…
 5 days ago
09.11.17
Did DeRay Davis Threaten To Get His Sisters…
 5 days ago
09.11.17
Ray J., K. Michelle And More To Star…
 5 days ago
09.11.17
Here’s How Much Mike Epps’ Divorce Is Going…
 5 days ago
09.11.17
Karrueche Tran Stuns In New Photos Shot By…
 6 days ago
09.07.17
Photos