Prank Call: Man Tells Woman That Her Husband Is Messing With His Elderly Wife [EXCLUSIVE]

In this hilarious prank call, a woman gets a phone call from a man who says his wife is cheating on him- with her husband! She proceeds to curse the man out when he asks her what she’s not doing that would cause her husband to mess with his marriage. But the icing on the cake really happens when Rickey Smiley jumps on pretending to be the man’s elderly wife, Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

