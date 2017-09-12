“90210’s” Brian Austin Green Defends His Son’s Choice to Wear a Dress

Brian Austin Green does not care for critics policing his son’s wardrobe.

Brian Austin Green says he doesn't care if his son, 4, wears dresses. Would you be OK if your son wanted to wear a dress? #EverybodyTalks pic.twitter.com/z108KSQAGe

“And it’s dresses or goggles or slippers, whatever,” he continued. “It’s his life. They’re not my clothes. Obviously I don’t wear the nice stuff. I’m wearing shorts and a T-shirt”

Green is all about his kids just being themselves.

“I feel like at 4 or 5 that’s a time when he should be having fun,” he said. “He’s not harming anyone wearing a dress. So, if he wants to wear a dress? Awesome. Good on him.”

“My son, he’s 4, and I’ve heard from some people that they don’t agree with him wearing dresses,” Green said. “To them I say, ‘I don’t care.’ He’s 4 and if we wants to wear it, then he wears it.”