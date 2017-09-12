Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

MEL B.: Accused Of Witness Tampering

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 5 hours ago
Leave a comment

Mel. B may be living up to her Scary Spice moniker.

Rapper Siya has accused the America’s Got Talent judge of witness tampering. Siya says Mel threatened her via text message if she were to testify on behalf of Mel’s hubby Stephen Belafonte in their divorce. According to TMZ, Siya saved the text messages and showed them to cops, who opened an investigation.

Siya reportedly also witnessed Mel using drugs frequently and is prepared to testify about Mel’s alleged three-ways with Belafonte and their nanny.

Not surprisingly, Mel’s camp denies all of the allegations.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • If Mel actually sent those texts, cops will figure it out. And then she’s in trouble.
  • Siya isn’t a big name on the rap scene but did star in the reality show Sisterhood of Hip-Hop.
  • This divorce is really ugly. There are accusations of drug use, three-ways, squandering $50 million and lots of other stuff.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

David & Tamela Mann Visit “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

5 photos Launch gallery

David & Tamela Mann Visit “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading MEL B.: Accused Of Witness Tampering

David & Tamela Mann Visit “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Accused , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , Mel B , Of , Tampering , witness

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bromance Heartbreak: Tyrese Isn’t Done Being Petty With…
 7 hours ago
09.12.17
Wendy Williams Dragged To A Twitter Hell For…
 8 hours ago
09.12.17
Nicki Minaj Blasts Designers For Exploiting Black Culture
 8 hours ago
09.12.17
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Bill Cosby to Steve Harvey…”Stay Away From Me”
 10 hours ago
09.12.17
Team Petty: Here’s Why Tyrese Slammed Dwayne ‘The…
 1 day ago
09.11.17
11 Celebrities Who Refuse To Be Slut-Shamed
 1 day ago
09.11.17
DeRay Davis Has Something To Say About His…
 1 day ago
09.11.17
The Internet Can’t Stop Sweating Teyana Taylor’s Sexy…
 2 days ago
09.10.17
Beyoncé, Janet Jackson & More Head To Houston…
 2 days ago
09.11.17
#JaRuleAppreciationDay Is Blowing Up Twitter And It’s Hilarious…
 4 days ago
09.11.17
Did DeRay Davis Threaten To Get His Sisters…
 4 days ago
09.11.17
Ray J., K. Michelle And More To Star…
 4 days ago
09.11.17
Here’s How Much Mike Epps’ Divorce Is Going…
 4 days ago
09.11.17
Karrueche Tran Stuns In New Photos Shot By…
 5 days ago
09.07.17
Photos