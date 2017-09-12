MEL B.: Accused Of Witness Tampering

Mel. B may be living up to her Scary Spice moniker.
Rapper Siya has accused the America’s Got Talent judge of witness tampering. Siya says Mel threatened her via text message if she were to testify on behalf of Mel’s hubby Stephen Belafonte in their divorce. According to TMZ, Siya saved the text messages and showed them to cops, who opened an investigation.
Siya reportedly also witnessed Mel using drugs frequently and is prepared to testify about Mel’s alleged three-ways with Belafonte and their nanny.
Not surprisingly, Mel’s camp denies all of the allegations.
Fasho Thoughts:
- If Mel actually sent those texts, cops will figure it out. And then she’s in trouble.
- Siya isn’t a big name on the rap scene but did star in the reality show Sisterhood of Hip-Hop.
- This divorce is really ugly. There are accusations of drug use, three-ways, squandering $50 million and lots of other stuff.
