THE LOX: Hitting The Road

Two of New York’s hardest rap crews will hit the road together this fall.
Yonkers veterans The LOX — Jadakiss, Styles P and Sheek Louch — and Buffalo bruisers Griselda Gang have announced the Key to Life tour, which will take them across the East Coast and Midwest next month. The stacked tour, which also features Smoke DZA and Statik Selektah, kicks off in Charlotte, North Carolina on October 8th and wraps up in Buffalo, New York on October 28th. Additional “special guests” are promised.
Tickets are available now.
Fasho Thoughts:
- Considering Griselda Gang’s label affiliations, we wouldn’t be surprised to see some special guests from the Shady camp show up.
- It’s dope to see a tour package that mixes up the old with the new — the rookies and the vets.
- Some say the East Coast sound is going extinct, but these two crews are still going harder than ever
