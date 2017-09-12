9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Steph Curry Responds to Kevin Durant’s Under Armour Diss

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 8 hours ago
Leave a comment

Oklahoma City Thunder v Golden State Warriors - Game Seven

Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty


Steph Curry, who has an endorsement with Under Armour, disagrees with his teammate Kevin Durant’s statement about nobody wants to play ball in Under Armour sneakers.

“Where we were four years ago, and where we are now—you can’t tell me nobody wants to wear our shoes,” he said. “I know for a fact that they do.”

“I told him that he has a certain opinion based on his experience growing up in the Nike business,” he told the Observer. “What that means when it comes to the competition among shoe brands and universities and the whole grassroots system and whatnot—he’s entitled to that opinion obviously.”

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bromance Heartbreak: Tyrese Isn’t Done Being Petty With…
 7 hours ago
09.12.17
Wendy Williams Dragged To A Twitter Hell For…
 8 hours ago
09.12.17
Nicki Minaj Blasts Designers For Exploiting Black Culture
 8 hours ago
09.12.17
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Bill Cosby to Steve Harvey…”Stay Away From Me”
 10 hours ago
09.12.17
Team Petty: Here’s Why Tyrese Slammed Dwayne ‘The…
 1 day ago
09.11.17
11 Celebrities Who Refuse To Be Slut-Shamed
 1 day ago
09.11.17
DeRay Davis Has Something To Say About His…
 1 day ago
09.11.17
The Internet Can’t Stop Sweating Teyana Taylor’s Sexy…
 2 days ago
09.10.17
Beyoncé, Janet Jackson & More Head To Houston…
 2 days ago
09.11.17
#JaRuleAppreciationDay Is Blowing Up Twitter And It’s Hilarious…
 4 days ago
09.11.17
Did DeRay Davis Threaten To Get His Sisters…
 4 days ago
09.11.17
Ray J., K. Michelle And More To Star…
 4 days ago
09.11.17
Here’s How Much Mike Epps’ Divorce Is Going…
 4 days ago
09.11.17
Karrueche Tran Stuns In New Photos Shot By…
 5 days ago
09.07.17
Photos