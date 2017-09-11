The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How You Can Do Your Part To Help During Hurricane Irma [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 22 hours ago
Hurricane Irma’s size and power has been ravishing Florida and the Caribbean for the last few days. Rickey Smiley was helping folks not only get themselves prepared to weather the storm safely, but to help the people around them who may not be able to help themselves.

With two hurricanes forming just behind Irma, this advice might be useful for a little while. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

