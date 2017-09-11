So Beautiful
The Princess Is Here: Ciara Looks Regal In Purple For #NYFW

Who needs a spotlight? Ciara brought buckets of her own shimmer to Bazaar's Icon Party.

Posted 3 hours ago
amfAR Milano 2015 - Red Carpet

Source: Stefania D’Alessandro / Getty


Ciara looked regal for mommy’s night out New York Fashion Week.

Ciara is always a vision, and the 2017 Bazaar Icon Party this weekend was no different. The singer emerged from the house in a glittery purple Rasario gown paired with matching cape.

Dress By Designer #Rasario… #Purple #Bazaar Icons.

She later added a custom accessory in the form of a personalized bottle of Belvedere.

Then she decided to bless her followers with an ultra-glam buddy shot. Because half the reason you wear a thigh-high slit is to pull off a pic like this with your girlfriends.

High Splits and Things….Queen Carine. @CarineRoitfeld @HarpersBazaarUs #BazaarIcons

CiCi looked so good she had to reflect on her own beauty.

Twins ☺️

