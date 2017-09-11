The Princess Is Here: Ciara Looks Regal In Purple For #NYFW

looked regal for mommy’s night out New York Fashion Week.

Ciara is always a vision, and the 2017 Bazaar Icon Party this weekend was no different. The singer emerged from the house in a glittery purple Rasario gown paired with matching cape.

Dress By Designer #Rasario… #Purple #Bazaar Icons. A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Sep 9, 2017 at 7:20am PDT

She later added a custom accessory in the form of a personalized bottle of Belvedere.

You Know It's Lit When You Have Your Own Custom Made @BelvedereVodka Bottle At The Bazaar Icons Party 🎉….. #Mammas1stNightOut #Ad A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Sep 9, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

Then she decided to bless her followers with an ultra-glam buddy shot. Because half the reason you wear a thigh-high slit is to pull off a pic like this with your girlfriends.

High Splits and Things….Queen Carine. @CarineRoitfeld @HarpersBazaarUs #BazaarIcons A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Sep 9, 2017 at 12:40pm PDT

CiCi looked so good she had to reflect on her own beauty.

Twins ☺️ A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Sep 9, 2017 at 4:57pm PDT

