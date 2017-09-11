The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How Lauryn Hill & Nas Are Beefing Up Their Tour [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 6 hours ago
Lauryn Hill and Nas‘ tour has officially kicked off, and things seem to have started off on a positive note. After their first show in Chicago, which was apparently a success, more names have been tacked on to select dates coming up! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

