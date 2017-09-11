Special K’s Hiding Places For Little People During A Hurricane [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Special K is looking out for the little people in the midst of all these hurricanes. They seem to be a group that is overlooked in all the coverage about these terribly powerful storms and and how they have impacted people all across the country. So he has a list of spaces that he recommends for little people to hide in, in the event of a hurricane or tropical storm. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Special K‘s News You Can’t Use on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

