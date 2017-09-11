Special K’s Hiding Places For Little People During A Hurricane [EXCLUSIVE]

Special K is looking out for the little people in the midst of all these hurricanes. They seem to be a group that is overlooked in all the coverage about these terribly powerful storms and and how they have impacted people all across the country. So he has a list of spaces that he recommends for little people to hide in, in the event of a hurricane or tropical storm. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Special K‘s News You Can’t Use on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
