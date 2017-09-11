The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Did Mike Epps’ Ex-Wife Deserve More In The Divorce? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
After twelve years of marriage, Mike Epps and his wife have finalized their divorce. Both parties have walked away with a lot- cars, money, properties. But Gary With Da Tea thinks Mechelle McCain-Epps came out of the deal with too little. Da Brat, however, thinks two luxury cars is already a pretty sweet deal. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

