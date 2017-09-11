The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
A Tribe Called Quest Performed Their Last Show Ever [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
A Tribe Called Quest made a legendary last run with shows after the release of their final album, “We Got It From Here…” in 2016. And though they’ve been hinting that these shows would be their final ones, every hip-hop heart in the world broke when Q-Tip announced to a crowd at Bestival over the weekend that the show would be there last.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos