Why Ezekiel Elliott Will Most Likely Play The Whole Season [EXCLUSIVE]

Initially, things were looking bleak this season for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. But after a what must have been an excruciating waiting period for Elliott, a judge granted his injunction, and he’s eligible to play despite that six-game suspension that the NFL handed him. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

