Why Ezekiel Elliott Will Most Likely Play The Whole Season [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
Initially, things were looking bleak this season for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. But after a what must have been an excruciating waiting period for Elliott, a judge granted his injunction, and he’s eligible to play despite that six-game suspension that the NFL handed him. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Ezekial Elliott Should Have Laid Low On His Day Off [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Ezekiel Elliott Called By Women's Rights Group To Be Suspended From NFL For Exposing A Woman's Breasts [VIDEO]

RELATED: Spirit Shares Thoughts On Women, Domestic Violence & "Surviving Compton" [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Photos