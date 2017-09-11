Prank Call: Woman Won’t Take Criticism From The Neighborhood Association [EXCLUSIVE]

In this Prank Call, Rickey Smiley calls up a woman claiming from the Neighborhood Association, demanding that she renovate her house and quit going to the slot machines. Well, she was not taking any criticism from them, and wasted little time letting Rickey know! Click on the audio player to find hear how it all unfolds in this hilarious prank call on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
