The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Prank Call: Woman Won’t Take Criticism From The Neighborhood Association [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment


In this Prank Call, Rickey Smiley calls up a woman claiming from the Neighborhood Association, demanding that she renovate her house and quit going to the slot machines. Well, she was not taking any criticism from them, and wasted little time letting Rickey know! Click on the audio player to find hear how it all unfolds in this hilarious prank call on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

RELATED: Prank Call: Woman’s Call With Collections Goes South After Cussing [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Gets Cussed When He Tries To Collect Child Support [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Wedding Photographer Tells Bride He Lost Photos On Twitter [EXCLUSIVE]



Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (09/2-09/8)

17 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (09/2-09/8)

Continue reading Prank Call: Woman Won’t Take Criticism From The Neighborhood Association [EXCLUSIVE]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (09/2-09/8)


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Team Petty: Here’s Why Tyrese Slammed Dwayne ‘The…
 7 hours ago
09.11.17
11 Celebrities Who Refuse To Be Slut-Shamed
 10 hours ago
09.11.17
DeRay Davis Has Something To Say About His…
 12 hours ago
09.11.17
The Internet Can’t Stop Sweating Teyana Taylor’s Sexy…
 1 day ago
09.10.17
Beyoncé, Janet Jackson & More Head To Houston…
 1 day ago
09.11.17
#JaRuleAppreciationDay Is Blowing Up Twitter And It’s Hilarious…
 3 days ago
09.11.17
Did DeRay Davis Threaten To Get His Sisters…
 3 days ago
09.11.17
Ray J., K. Michelle And More To Star…
 3 days ago
09.11.17
Here’s How Much Mike Epps’ Divorce Is Going…
 4 days ago
09.11.17
Karrueche Tran Stuns In New Photos Shot By…
 4 days ago
09.07.17
Mia Khalifa Blasts Chicago Cubs Player Willson Contreras…
 4 days ago
09.07.17
Look! Foxy Brown Reveals Photos Of Her Gorgeous…
 4 days ago
09.07.17
Ms. Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Drops Her Debut Single
 4 days ago
09.07.17
Keke Palmer Lands Recurring Role On Season 2…
 4 days ago
09.07.17
Photos