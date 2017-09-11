The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Jini Thorton: Why You Need To Care About Equifax’s Security Breach [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 8 hours ago
Leave a comment


Jini Thorton explains what all the hoopla is around this Equifax security breach. Over 143 million people’s information was compromised, making it the largest breach in U.S. history- and it actually happened a few months ago. Jani explains that what we must do now is figure out whether our information was compromised, and freeze our credit reports. She breaks down exactly how to do that and protect your identity.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Plus, Jani explains how Equifax gets slick and tries to trick you into signing up to be excluded from a class action lawsuit- which may not be what you want if your information was compromised. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea’s Hilarious Reaction To His Credit Card Being Declined [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: The Best Way To Repair Your Credit Score [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Tips On Avoiding Trouble & Getting Ahead At Tax Time [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (09/2-09/8)

17 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (09/2-09/8)

Continue reading Jini Thorton: Why You Need To Care About Equifax’s Security Breach [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (09/2-09/8)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Team Petty: Here’s Why Tyrese Slammed Dwayne ‘The…
 7 hours ago
09.11.17
11 Celebrities Who Refuse To Be Slut-Shamed
 10 hours ago
09.11.17
DeRay Davis Has Something To Say About His…
 12 hours ago
09.11.17
The Internet Can’t Stop Sweating Teyana Taylor’s Sexy…
 1 day ago
09.10.17
Beyoncé, Janet Jackson & More Head To Houston…
 1 day ago
09.11.17
#JaRuleAppreciationDay Is Blowing Up Twitter And It’s Hilarious…
 3 days ago
09.11.17
Did DeRay Davis Threaten To Get His Sisters…
 3 days ago
09.11.17
Ray J., K. Michelle And More To Star…
 3 days ago
09.11.17
Here’s How Much Mike Epps’ Divorce Is Going…
 4 days ago
09.11.17
Karrueche Tran Stuns In New Photos Shot By…
 4 days ago
09.07.17
Mia Khalifa Blasts Chicago Cubs Player Willson Contreras…
 4 days ago
09.07.17
Look! Foxy Brown Reveals Photos Of Her Gorgeous…
 4 days ago
09.07.17
Ms. Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Drops Her Debut Single
 4 days ago
09.07.17
Keke Palmer Lands Recurring Role On Season 2…
 4 days ago
09.07.17
Photos