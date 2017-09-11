Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

NICKI MINAJ, JOHN MAYER: Flirt On Twitter

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 29 mins ago
Leave a comment

Nicki Minaj engaged John Mayer in some flirtatious tweeting.

He started it on Friday with a Twitter confession about his daydreams. (quote) “I spend an inordinate amount of time per day wondering if Nicki Minaj would like me or not.”

That message got through to Nicki. It was retweeted over 15,000 times.

Within a matter of 30 minutes, Nicki replied with a reference to his one hit song, (quote) “Would my body be your wonderland? … Asking for a friend.” (E! News)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Her steamy response got retweeted 128,000 times.
  • Mayer couldn’t handle what Nicki has to offer. Few men can.
  • He must’ve known that he’d be rejected outright trying to slide into her DM.
  • STRANGER DANGER: John Mayer is too sketchy.
  • In his 2010 Playboy magazine interview, John Mayer shockingly stated (quote) “My [junk] is sort of like a white supremacist. I’ve got a Benetton heart and a David Duke [penis].”
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Nicki Minaj Proves Her Booty Did Not Drop

9 photos Launch gallery

Nicki Minaj Proves Her Booty Did Not Drop

Continue reading NICKI MINAJ, JOHN MAYER: Flirt On Twitter

Nicki Minaj Proves Her Booty Did Not Drop

Nicki Minaj‘s all-pink latex photo shoot comes after Remy Ma started rumors that the Young Money rapper’s “ass dropped.” However, with these photos, everyone’s favorite Black Barbie proves her booty is still top-notch. Not to mention, some of her sexiest yet. See for yourself!

donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , flirt , John Mayer , nicki minaj , on , Twitter

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Internet Can’t Stop Sweating Teyana Taylor’s Sexy…
 21 hours ago
09.10.17
Beyoncé, Janet Jackson & More Head To Houston…
 22 hours ago
09.11.17
#JaRuleAppreciationDay Is Blowing Up Twitter And It’s Hilarious…
 3 days ago
09.11.17
Did DeRay Davis Threaten To Get His Sisters…
 3 days ago
09.11.17
Ray J., K. Michelle And More To Star…
 3 days ago
09.11.17
Here’s How Much Mike Epps’ Divorce Is Going…
 3 days ago
09.11.17
Karrueche Tran Stuns In New Photos Shot By…
 4 days ago
09.07.17
Mia Khalifa Blasts Chicago Cubs Player Willson Contreras…
 4 days ago
09.07.17
Look! Foxy Brown Reveals Photos Of Her Gorgeous…
 4 days ago
09.07.17
Ms. Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Drops Her Debut Single
 4 days ago
09.07.17
Keke Palmer Lands Recurring Role On Season 2…
 4 days ago
09.07.17
Las Vegas Police Deny That NFL Player Michael…
 4 days ago
09.07.17
Kanye West Cancels His Show At New York…
 4 days ago
09.07.17
Winning! Yvonne Orji Lands Role In A Kevin…
 4 days ago
09.07.17
Photos