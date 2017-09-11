NICKI MINAJ, JOHN MAYER: Flirt On Twitter

Nicki Minaj engaged John Mayer in some flirtatious tweeting.

He started it on Friday with a Twitter confession about his daydreams. (quote) “I spend an inordinate amount of time per day wondering if Nicki Minaj would like me or not.”

That message got through to Nicki. It was retweeted over 15,000 times.

Within a matter of 30 minutes, Nicki replied with a reference to his one hit song, (quote) “Would my body be your wonderland? … Asking for a friend.” (E! News)

