NICKI MINAJ, JOHN MAYER: Flirt On Twitter

Nicki Minaj engaged John Mayer in some flirtatious tweeting.
He started it on Friday with a Twitter confession about his daydreams. (quote) “I spend an inordinate amount of time per day wondering if Nicki Minaj would like me or not.”
That message got through to Nicki. It was retweeted over 15,000 times.
Within a matter of 30 minutes, Nicki replied with a reference to his one hit song, (quote) “Would my body be your wonderland? … Asking for a friend.” (E! News)
Fasho Thoughts:
- Her steamy response got retweeted 128,000 times.
- Mayer couldn’t handle what Nicki has to offer. Few men can.
- He must’ve known that he’d be rejected outright trying to slide into her DM.
- STRANGER DANGER: John Mayer is too sketchy.
- In his 2010 Playboy magazine interview, John Mayer shockingly stated (quote) “My [junk] is sort of like a white supremacist. I’ve got a Benetton heart and a David Duke [penis].”
Nicki Minaj Proves Her Booty Did Not Drop
9 photos Launch gallery
Nicki Minaj Proves Her Booty Did Not Drop
1. Nicki dropped down low to show off her top-notch booty.Source:Instagram 1 of 9
2. Nicki and Drake lean in for a photo.Source:Instagram 2 of 9
3. Here she shows off her super sexy ‘fit and beautiful smile.Source:Instagram 3 of 9
4. Her weave nearly swept the floor.Source:Instagram 4 of 9
5. Nicki flicks it up with Odell Beckham, Jr.Source:Instagram 5 of 9
6. The Barbie gives us life in pink latex.Source:Instagram 6 of 9
7. She also posed with NFL player Von Miller.Source:Instagram 7 of 9
8. The rapper takes another quick flick with Odell Beckham, Jr.Source:Instagram 8 of 9
9. Nicki poses with a #VMan cover story at her hotel.Source:Instagram 9 of 9
