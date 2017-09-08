Fasho Celebrity News
MEXICO: Magnitude 8 Quake Hits Off Pacific Coast

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 3 hours ago
At Least 15 people have been reported…. A strong earthquake with a magnitude of eight hit off the southern coast of Mexico Thursday night.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the epicenter was about 62 miles south west of a town called Pijijiapan.

As a result of the quake, a tsunami warning was issued for Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Panama and Honduras, but there was not a warning issued for the West Coast of the U.S.

One witness who experienced the quake told Reuters, “I had never been anywhere where the earth moved so much.”

Mexico previously had magnitude eight earthquakes in 1995 and 1985. The ’85 quake, which hit near Mexico City, killed thousands.

There were no initial reports of deaths, injuries or damages, only the loss of power in the capital.

Mexico’s East Coast is also being threatened by Hurricane Katia.(BBC)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Hurricanes, earthquakes, threats from North Korea, is this end times?
  • What would you do if you knew the end was near?
  • This stuff happens. We’ll survive.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One

