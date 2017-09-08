Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

HURRICANE IRMA: Now A Strong Category 4

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

Hurricane Irma has been downgraded to a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 155 mph, but is not expected to weaken much more before it slams into southern Florida this weekend.

The storm battered Turks and Caicos overnight and is bearing down on the Bahamas. So far Irma is responsible for 11 deaths across the Caribbean.

The Florida Keys will begin experiencing tropical storm-strength winds tomorrow and then the full brunt of the hurricane on Sunday. The projected path of the storm still shows it slamming into Miami and then moving right up through the middle of the state which could be catastrophic for both coasts. (NY Times)

Fasho Thougts:

  • It’s going to be a rough several days ahead for Florida.
  • If there’s a silver lining here it’s that Floridians have had more than enough advance notice of the storm to prepare and evacuate. That’s going to make a big difference in the amount of devastation this storm will cause.
  • Hopefully residents who have evacuated won’t have to wait too long to return to their
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm’s Damage

10 photos Launch gallery

Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm’s Damage

Continue reading HURRICANE IRMA: Now A Strong Category 4

Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm’s Damage

     

a , Category 4 , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , HURRICANE IRMA , Now , STRONG

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Karrueche Tran Stuns In New Photos Shot By…
 21 hours ago
09.07.17
Mia Khalifa Blasts Chicago Cubs Player Willson Contreras…
 23 hours ago
09.07.17
Look! Foxy Brown Reveals Photos Of Her Gorgeous…
 23 hours ago
09.07.17
Ms. Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Drops Her Debut Single
 24 hours ago
09.07.17
Keke Palmer Lands Recurring Role On Season 2…
 1 day ago
09.07.17
Las Vegas Police Deny That NFL Player Michael…
 1 day ago
09.07.17
Kanye West Cancels His Show At New York…
 1 day ago
09.07.17
Winning! Yvonne Orji Lands Role In A Kevin…
 1 day ago
09.07.17
KeKe Wyatt Says Her Husband Wants A Divorce
 3 days ago
09.05.17
Jamaican LGBT Activist And Fashion Designer Found Stabbed…
 4 days ago
09.04.17
Cardi B Met Beyoncé at Made In America…
 4 days ago
09.04.17
Twitter Drags Bow Wow When He Says He…
 7 days ago
09.03.17
Mahershala Ali Joins The Cast Of ‘True Detective’…
 7 days ago
09.03.17
Is Usher Hiding Assets Because Of His Herpes…
 7 days ago
09.01.17
Photos