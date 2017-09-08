HURRICANE IRMA: Now A Strong Category 4

Hurricane Irma has been downgraded to a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 155 mph, but is not expected to weaken much more before it slams into southern Florida this weekend.
The storm battered Turks and Caicos overnight and is bearing down on the Bahamas. So far Irma is responsible for 11 deaths across the Caribbean.
The Florida Keys will begin experiencing tropical storm-strength winds tomorrow and then the full brunt of the hurricane on Sunday. The projected path of the storm still shows it slamming into Miami and then moving right up through the middle of the state which could be catastrophic for both coasts. (NY Times)
Fasho Thougts:
- It’s going to be a rough several days ahead for Florida.
- If there’s a silver lining here it’s that Floridians have had more than enough advance notice of the storm to prepare and evacuate. That’s going to make a big difference in the amount of devastation this storm will cause.
- Hopefully residents who have evacuated won’t have to wait too long to return to their
