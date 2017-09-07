Why Serena Williams Has A Right To Kick Her Stepmom Out Of Her House [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Serena Williams‘ stepmother apparently complained to a judge after the tennis star and new mom reportedly kicked her out of the house. Serena’s dad filed for divorce from Lakeisha Juanita Williams after 7 years, and now Serena allegedly says it’s time for her to get up out of her house.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

It may seem cruel, but if Serena’s name is on the deed and Lakeisha is no longer a part of the Williams family, why is she trying to stick around? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why It’s Okay That Serena Williams Is Pregnant Before Marriage [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Serena Williams’ Engagement Is A Win For Her [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: How Serena Williams Stood Up For Rival Maria Sharapova [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]