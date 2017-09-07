The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Serena Williams Has A Right To Kick Her Stepmom Out Of Her House [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 11 hours ago
Serena Williams‘ stepmother apparently complained to a judge after the tennis star and new mom reportedly kicked her out of the house. Serena’s dad filed for divorce from Lakeisha Juanita Williams after 7 years, and now Serena allegedly says it’s time for her to get up out of her house.

It may seem cruel, but if Serena’s name is on the deed and Lakeisha is no longer a part of the Williams family, why is she trying to stick around? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

INSTADAILY: Serena Williams Takes Over #NYFW

8 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: Serena Williams Takes Over #NYFW

INSTADAILY: Serena Williams Takes Over #NYFW

Despite a devastating loss to Karolina Pliskova last week, Serena was all smiles as she presented her collection at New York Fashion Week.

