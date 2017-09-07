Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

HURRICANE IRMA: “Threat in Florida Has Increased”

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 8 hours ago
Leave a comment

Hurricane Irma continued to blow through the Atlantic on Wednesday with Category 5 winds of 185 miles per hour. After ravaging the Virgin Islands and Lesser Antilles, it was headed toward the Bahamas, and then Florida and the Southeast U.S. on the weekend or early next week.

The National Hurricane Center issued an update on Wednesday that read, “The threat of direct hurricane impacts in Florida over the weekend and early next week has increased.” Along with that warning it said that a hurricane watch would likely be announced on Thursday for portions of the Florida Keys and Florida Peninsula.

According to forecasters, the winds of tropical-storm-strength will likely hit Florida on Saturday with the worst of the storm following on Sunday. Computer simulations have the storm hitting Southeast Florida on Sunday morning, which will likely create extreme danger for the areas from Miami to Fort Lauderdale, but the storm could shift before then. (The Washington Post)

 

Fasho Thoughts:

  • First Harvey, now Irma. Hurricanes have not been kind to the U.S.
  • After seeing the devastation in Texas, Florida residents seem to be taking the warnings seriously.
  • Trump probably couldn’t cut it as a weather man. He’d need to come up with a better description than “not good.”
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm’s Damage

10 photos Launch gallery

Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm’s Damage

Continue reading HURRICANE IRMA: “Threat in Florida Has Increased”

Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm’s Damage

     

 

"Threat in Florida Has Increased" , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , HURRICANE IRMA

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Keke Palmer Lands Recurring Role On Season 2…
 4 hours ago
09.07.17
KeKe Wyatt Says Her Husband Wants A Divorce
 2 days ago
09.05.17
Jamaican LGBT Activist And Fashion Designer Found Stabbed…
 3 days ago
09.04.17
Cardi B Met Beyoncé at Made In America…
 4 days ago
09.04.17
Twitter Drags Bow Wow When He Says He…
 6 days ago
09.03.17
Mahershala Ali Joins The Cast Of ‘True Detective’…
 6 days ago
09.03.17
Is Usher Hiding Assets Because Of His Herpes…
 6 days ago
09.01.17
Tyler Perry Dragged For Donating Hurricane Harvey Money…
 6 days ago
09.01.17
Ezekiel Elliott Sues The NFL Over Domestic Violence…
 6 days ago
09.01.17
Prince Sister Reveals Something New About The Purple…
 6 days ago
09.01.17
Michael Blackson Hilariously Demands ‘White N**gas’ To Donate…
 6 days ago
09.01.17
Safaree Reveals If He’s Heard From Nicki Minaj…
 1 week ago
09.01.17
You Won’t Believe Why The Game Is Being…
 1 week ago
09.01.17
Kim Kardashian Says Her 4-Year-Old Would Be A…
 1 week ago
09.01.17
Photos