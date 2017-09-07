Fasho Celebrity News
KIM AND KANYE: Meet the Surrogate

Posted 8 hours ago
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West carefully selected the surrogate mother to carry their third child and more details are coming out about who she is.

According to TMZ, the surrogate is a married African-American woman in her 20s who has two of her own kids. She is also a college graduate and is said to be in excellent physical shape, which was very important to Kim and Kanye because they didn’t want the surrogate to have a difficult pregnancy. Kim had health problems with both North and Saint.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • What hasn’t been reported is how much Kim and Kanye are paying the woman to carry their child.
  • They’re also said to be very involved in the pregnancy and have even designed a diet for her.
  • It’s not known if the surrogate will get to have any sort of relationship with the baby.
Photos