KIM AND KANYE: Meet the Surrogate

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West carefully selected the surrogate mother to carry their third child and more details are coming out about who she is.

According to TMZ, the surrogate is a married African-American woman in her 20s who has two of her own kids. She is also a college graduate and is said to be in excellent physical shape, which was very important to Kim and Kanye because they didn’t want the surrogate to have a difficult pregnancy. Kim had health problems with both North and Saint.

