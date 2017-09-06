The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

LaKeith Stanfield On Figuring Out Your Personal Contribution To The Fight Against Injustice [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment


Actor LaKeith Stanfield, who you’ve seen in hit thriller movie “Get Out,” and FX’s “Atlanta,” came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!” He talked about his work on the film “Crown Heights,” which tells the story of a man named Colin Warner, who was abducted by police out of Brooklyn, tried, convicted and sentence to life in prison for a crime he not only did not commit, but had absolutely nothing to do with.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Colin opens up about what it is like to be alive to see his story told, and the experience of being in prison for 21 years, and entering a new world when he was finally released. Plus, LaKeith talked about his work on the film functioning as his personal brand of activism, and how everyone can find their own version of that in small ways to contribute to the fight. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: LaKeith Stanfield On Being Inspired By Colin Warner’s 20-Year Fight For Freedom [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Jordan Peele On How The Black Experience In America Inspired “Get Out” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Colin Warner Gives Encouragement To Falsely Accused Fighting For Justice [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

HelloBeautiful Hosts SpeakHER Town Hall On The State Of Black Women At Al Sharpton’s National Action Network Headquarters

16 photos Launch gallery

HelloBeautiful Hosts SpeakHER Town Hall On The State Of Black Women At Al Sharpton’s National Action Network Headquarters

Continue reading LaKeith Stanfield On Figuring Out Your Personal Contribution To The Fight Against Injustice [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

HelloBeautiful Hosts SpeakHER Town Hall On The State Of Black Women At Al Sharpton’s National Action Network Headquarters

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
KeKe Wyatt Says Her Husband Wants A Divorce
 1 day ago
09.05.17
Jamaican LGBT Activist And Fashion Designer Found Stabbed…
 2 days ago
09.04.17
Cardi B Met Beyoncé at Made In America…
 3 days ago
09.04.17
Twitter Drags Bow Wow When He Says He…
 5 days ago
09.03.17
Mahershala Ali Joins The Cast Of ‘True Detective’…
 5 days ago
09.03.17
Is Usher Hiding Assets Because Of His Herpes…
 5 days ago
09.01.17
Tyler Perry Dragged For Donating Hurricane Harvey Money…
 5 days ago
09.01.17
Ezekiel Elliott Sues The NFL Over Domestic Violence…
 5 days ago
09.01.17
Prince Sister Reveals Something New About The Purple…
 5 days ago
09.01.17
Michael Blackson Hilariously Demands ‘White N**gas’ To Donate…
 5 days ago
09.01.17
Safaree Reveals If He’s Heard From Nicki Minaj…
 6 days ago
09.01.17
You Won’t Believe Why The Game Is Being…
 6 days ago
09.01.17
Kim Kardashian Says Her 4-Year-Old Would Be A…
 6 days ago
09.01.17
Bae Watch: The Best Shows To Watch With…
 6 days ago
08.31.17
Photos