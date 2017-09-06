LaKeith Stanfield On Figuring Out Your Personal Contribution To The Fight Against Injustice [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Actor LaKeith Stanfield, who you’ve seen in hit thriller movie “Get Out,” and FX’s “Atlanta,” came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!” He talked about his work on the film “Crown Heights,” which tells the story of a man named Colin Warner, who was abducted by police out of Brooklyn, tried, convicted and sentence to life in prison for a crime he not only did not commit, but had absolutely nothing to do with.

Colin opens up about what it is like to be alive to see his story told, and the experience of being in prison for 21 years, and entering a new world when he was finally released. Plus, LaKeith talked about his work on the film functioning as his personal brand of activism, and how everyone can find their own version of that in small ways to contribute to the fight. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

