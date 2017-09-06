GUCCI MANE: Autobiography Trailer [VIDEO]

Fasho Celebrity News
It’s almost Gucci time. Gucci Mane just dropped a new trailer for his upcoming autobiography.

Written with Neil Martinez-BelkinThe Autiobiography of Gucci Mane is a compilation of Guwop’s memoirs from prison, which tells his tumultuous life story from growing up in Alabama to hustling in Atlanta to ascending to the top of the rap game. Pre-order your copy here ahead of its release on September 19th.

  • Gucci also has a new album coming soon. Mr. Davis drops a week from Friday — four days before the book.
  • Another rapper, Action Bronson, is putting out a book next week. His isn’t an autobiography, but a cookbook.
  • From trapper to rapper — will Mr. Zone 6 soon be able to claim he’s a best-selling author, too?
