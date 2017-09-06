GUCCI MANE: Autobiography Trailer [VIDEO]

It’s almost Gucci time. Gucci Mane just dropped a new trailer for his upcoming autobiography.

Written with Neil Martinez-Belkin, The Autiobiography of Gucci Mane is a compilation of Guwop’s memoirs from prison, which tells his tumultuous life story from growing up in Alabama to hustling in Atlanta to ascending to the top of the rap game. Pre-order your copy here ahead of its release on September 19th.

