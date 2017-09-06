Fasho Celebrity News
#Donjuanfasho DANCING WITH THE STARS: Full List of Celebs Revealed

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

The celebrity dancers for the upcoming 25th season of Dancing With the Stars have been announced.

The cast was announced earlier today on Good Morning America. Some celebs had already been revealed, including Frankie MunizBarbara CorcoranNick and Vanessa Lachey, pro wrestler Nikki Bella and former NBA player and coach Derek Fisher. Joining them will be ’80s pop star Debbie GibsonProperty Brothers star Drew Scott, Disney star Jordan FisherPretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse, former NFL great Terrell Owens and Paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen.

The new season premieres on Monday, September 18th on ABC.

