Black Tony Is Upset After Drinking Moonshine In The Country [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

When Black Tony called Rickey Smiley, he was surrounded by sheep. He was really upset, explaining that he left the trap with someone named “White Boy Bob” in his truck, and he took him to the country. Not only is he in unfamiliar territory, but he also let the man convince him to try moonshine. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Black Tony Is Calling All Fast-Food Chicken Spot Workers [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Claims He’s Headed To The Fight With His “Celebrity Friends” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Just Realized That Bacon Comes From Pigs [EXCLUSIVE]