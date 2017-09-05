The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Is Upset After Drinking Moonshine In The Country [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 19 hours ago
When Black Tony called Rickey Smiley, he was surrounded by sheep. He was really upset, explaining that he left the trap with someone named “White Boy Bob” in his truck, and he took him to the country. Not only is he in unfamiliar territory, but he also let the man convince him to try moonshine. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos