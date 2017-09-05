Prank Call: Wedding Photographer Tells Bride He Lost Photos On Twitter [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rickey Smiley called up pretending to be the wedding photographer for a recently married woman. He tells her that the photos got a little messed up, and that he’s got problems with computers and somehow lost them on Twitter. Click on the audio player to hear how it all unfolds in this hilarious prank call on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

RELATED: Prank Call: Sweet Old Lady Thinks 2 Toes Fell Off [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Needs To Cook Chickens In The Laundromat [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Prank Calls Deacon About Daughter Becoming A Porn Star [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]