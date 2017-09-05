The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Prank Call: Wedding Photographer Tells Bride He Lost Photos On Twitter [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 19 hours ago
Rickey Smiley called up pretending to be the wedding photographer for a recently married woman. He tells her that the photos got a little messed up, and that he’s got problems with computers and somehow lost them on Twitter.  Click on the audio player to hear how it all unfolds in this hilarious prank call on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

Photos