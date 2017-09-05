Donjuanfasho Lil Wayne Is Doing Fine!!!

Lil Wayne is said to be “doing fine” after suffering multiple seizures in Chicago on Sunday.

The rapper’s daughter Reginae Carter updated her father’s condition on Twitter and thanked fans for their concern and support. It’s still not clear if he’s been released from the hospital yet.

Weezy has a history of epileptic seizures and was found unconscious in his hotel room and was rushed to the hospital where he suffered another seizure. Doctors ordered him to remain in bed which led to him to cancel his Sunday night gig in Las Vegas. (TMZ)

