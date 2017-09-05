Fasho Celebrity News
HURRICANE IRMA: Now a Category 5

Hurricane Irma has strengthened into a Category 5 storm and the National Hurricane Center is calling it “extremely dangerous.”

Irma is picking up steam in the Atlantic and packing winds of up to 175 mph. It is on a path to slam into the Caribbean islands and Puerto Rico as early as tomorrow and could take aim at Florida this weekend. Florida governor Rick Scott has already declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm.

  • If Irma hits Florida as a Category 5, it will be the first time the U.S. has had two Category 5 storms in the same year.
  • After Puerto Rico, the storm could cause major devastation in the Dominican Republic, Haiti, the Bahamas and Cuba.
  • Puerto Rico has declared a state of emergency. It could get up to a foot of rain, which would cause catastrophic flooding and mudslides there.
