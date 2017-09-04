So Beautiful
Lameka Fox Soars From Instagram To Runway Royalty

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 17 hours ago
Maryland native Lameka Fox has had an impressive run in her modeling journey. It’s very rare that you see a melanin beauty go from gracing the pages of Instagram to blazing the world’s most popular runways. Lameka has done that and more.

Agencies:

New York – IMG

Paris – IMG Paris

Milan- IMG Milano

London – IMG London

Los Angeles – IMG Los Angeles

Stockholm – Stockholmsgruppen

Sydney – IMG Australia

Claim to Fame: Lameka took matters into her own hands via Instagram by scouting herself to model agency IMG. She hashtagged three photos of herself with the campaign they were running at the time. Less than a day later IMG contacted Lameka and asked her to send more photos of herself. The next thing she knew she was headed to New York City to be signed and prepped to make her debut on the runway for Marc Jacobs.

Instagram: @lamekafox

Besides her love for modeling, Lameka has found success on the racetracks as well. Growing up in Maryland, she helped her father train racing horses and became pretty good at it. “I grew up in that whole racing scene. My dad trains and races Standardbred [horses]. I used to help him train and jog them,” she told Vogue in 2015. Lameka also bets during the races and brought her first brand name bag from the money she won from one of the races.

When it comes to posing for Valentino, Victoria’s Secret or Benneton, Lameka is learning to master the game while being herself. The Maryland native embraces her future with an open mind. “At then end of the day my life is far to last-minute and spontaneous to have an expectation five years ahead of the time so as long as I’m happy I’m okay.”

