Master P Says Kevin Hart Shouldn’t Force Celebs Into Donating To Hurricane Harvey

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 19 hours ago
2017 Essence Festival - Day 3

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty


Via | HotNewHipHop

Master P feels like people should be able to donate what they want to, and not be called out by Kevin Hart.

If you somehow have missed it on the news, the state of Texas is in a state of emergency right now as Hurricane Harvey whips through the state, causing massive destruction & water damage/flooding to pretty much the entire state, especially to those in the Houston area. So in efforts to help all those in need, comedian & actor Kevin Hart has started a new social media “challenge” called #HurricaneHarveyReliefChallenge, which found him asking his fans & celebrity friends to donate $25,000 to the cause.

“Im challenging a lot of my celebrity friends to follow my lead & donating $25,000 to Hurricane Harvey, to the Red Cross” Kev said. “At this point, this is a serious matter. I think the people are in bad shape, and they need help. Im gonna lead the charge and stepping up in this way.” 

Finish this story [here]

 

Photos