Prank Call: Man Tells Nigerian Father, “This Ain’t No Jungle” [EXCLUSIVE]

Roy Wood Jr. plays a Nigerian man whose son has been rejected from a fraternity at school. He calls up the fraternity’s office and wants to appeal their decision. The man who answers the phone tries to be very clear in that “this ain’t not jungle.” Click on the audio player to find hear how it all unfolds in this hilarious prank call on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
RELATED: Prank Call: Mom Goes Off When Coach Asks For Reimbursement [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Prank Call: Confessions From A Cute Skeezer [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Prank Calls Deacon About Daughter Becoming A Porn Star [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (08/12 – 08/18)
15 photos Launch gallery
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (08/12 – 08/18)
1. LeToya Luckett1 of 15
2. Ne-Yo2 of 15
3. Arsenio Hall3 of 15
4. Leslie Jones4 of 15
5. Cocoa Brown5 of 15
6. Peter Thomas6 of 15
7. Joseline Hernandez7 of 15
8. Kandi Burruss & Sheree Whitfield8 of 15
9. 2 Chainz9 of 15
10. India. Arie10 of 15
11. Shaq, Floyd Mayweather & Adam Plant11 of 15
12. Lavell Crawford12 of 15
13. Lionel Richie13 of 15
14. 50 Cent14 of 15
15. Naturi Naughton15 of 15
comments – Add Yours