Prank Call: Man Tells Nigerian Father, “This Ain’t No Jungle” [EXCLUSIVE]

Roy Wood Jr. plays a Nigerian man whose son has been rejected from a fraternity at school. He calls up the fraternity’s office and wants to appeal their decision. The man who answers the phone tries to be very clear in that “this ain’t not jungle.” Click on the audio player to find hear how it all unfolds in this hilarious prank call on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

