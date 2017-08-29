JOEL OSTEEN CLAPS BACK: We Didn’t Close The Church

Joel Osteen‘s Houston megachurch has fired back at critics who said it has failed to help those in need during Tropical Storm Harvey.

Osteen has come under heavy criticism after the Lakewood Church posted a message over the weekend saying it was inaccessible. Many people noted that roads near the church, while wet, were passable. Now Osteen has issued a statement saying, “We have never closed our doors. We will continue to be a distribution center to those in need. We are prepared to house people once shelters reach capacity. Lakewood will be a value to the community in the aftermath of this storm.”

One member of the church also posted some photos showing that parts of the church itself have taken on significant amounts of water.

Lakewood Church has a capacity of more than 16,000. (USA Today)

