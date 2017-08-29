Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

JOEL OSTEEN CLAPS BACK: We Didn’t Close The Church

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment

Joel Osteen‘s Houston megachurch has fired back at critics who said it has failed to help those in need during Tropical Storm Harvey.

Osteen has come under heavy criticism after the Lakewood Church posted a message over the weekend saying it was inaccessible. Many people noted that roads near the church, while wet, were passable. Now Osteen has issued a statement saying, “We have never closed our doors. We will continue to be a distribution center to those in need. We are prepared to house people once shelters reach capacity. Lakewood will be a value to the community in the aftermath of this storm.”

One member of the church also posted some photos showing that parts of the church itself have taken on significant amounts of water.

Lakewood Church has a capacity of more than 16,000. (USA Today)

 

don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Church , Close , Didn't , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , joel osteen , The , We

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kevin Hart Urges Beyoncé, Jay-Z And More To…
 21 hours ago
08.28.17
Kim Kardashian Gets Dragged To A Presidential Hell…
 21 hours ago
08.28.17
Safaree Samuels’ Uncle Was Killed ‘In Cold Blood’
 1 day ago
08.28.17
Taylor Swift’s Video Director Insists She Did Not…
 2 days ago
08.28.17
JAY-Z Reveals The Inspiration Behind Rumi and Sir…
 3 days ago
08.26.17
“Power” Season Finale Preview
 3 days ago
08.28.17
Family Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Victim Are Begging…
 4 days ago
08.28.17
15 Hilarious Tweets Dragging Taylor Swift For Her…
 4 days ago
08.28.17
Did Taylor Swift Just Throw Shade At Kanye…
 4 days ago
08.28.17
Jesse Williams Slams His Estranged Wife In New…
 4 days ago
08.28.17
Here’s How Usher Is Fighting To Stop One…
 4 days ago
08.28.17
Nick Gordon’s Ex-Girlfriend Drops Assault Charges
 4 days ago
08.28.17
‘Straight Outta Compton’ Actor Is Arrested For The…
 5 days ago
08.25.17
Is Kenya Moore Lying About Her Marriage?
 5 days ago
08.25.17
Photos