News
Home > News

For The First Time In Florida’s History, A White Man Will Be Executed For Killing A Black Man

Groundbreaking.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 11 hours ago
Leave a comment

Despite all of the racial tension happening in America these days — history is still being made, slowly but surely.

For the first time in Florida’s modern history, a White person will be executed for killing a Black person. The Miami Herald reports that 53-year-old Mark James Asay is scheduled to die by lethal injection in Florida State Prison on Thursday night for the racially motivated killing of Robert Lee Booker, who was Black, and Robert “Renee” McDowell, who was Hispanic, in Jacksonville 30 years ago.

In the 41 years since Florida reinstated the death penalty, 18 Black men have been executed for killing white victims. Adora Obi Nweze, president of the Florida NAACP, told reporters, “It does make the case [against the death penalty] even stronger that there’s this disparity gap that exists between Black and White — who gets the death penalty and who gets exonerated.”

Mark James, a former White Supremacist, will also be the first person put to death with a drug called “etomidate”, leading some critics to accuse the state of using him as a guinea pig. Jen Moreno, a lethal injection expert at the University of California, told reporters, “There are outstanding questions about whether it’s going to do what it needs to do during an execution. The state hasn’t provided any information about why it has selected this drug.”

Asay, a prison gang member who used to sport a Swastika tattoo, was sentenced in 1988 for the murders of Booker and McDowell, after he claims he found them dressed in women’s clothes after agreeing to pay for sex. Witnesses added that Asay was searching for prostitutes when he found McDowell and shot him six times. However, Asay said he did not intend to kill McDowell, whom he described as a friend, and that he’d committed the murder in a drunken “meltdown.”

Mark James Asay is set to die on Thursday night by lethal injection.

George Zimmerman Released From Jail For Second Time (PHOTOS)

9 photos Launch gallery

George Zimmerman Released From Jail For Second Time (PHOTOS)

Continue reading George Zimmerman Released From Jail For Second Time (PHOTOS)

George Zimmerman Released From Jail For Second Time (PHOTOS)


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kevin Hart Urges Beyoncé, Jay-Z And More To…
 8 hours ago
08.28.17
Kim Kardashian Gets Dragged To A Presidential Hell…
 8 hours ago
08.28.17
Safaree Samuels’ Uncle Was Killed ‘In Cold Blood’
 13 hours ago
08.28.17
Taylor Swift’s Video Director Insists She Did Not…
 1 day ago
08.28.17
JAY-Z Reveals The Inspiration Behind Rumi and Sir…
 2 days ago
08.26.17
“Power” Season Finale Preview
 3 days ago
08.28.17
Family Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Victim Are Begging…
 3 days ago
08.28.17
15 Hilarious Tweets Dragging Taylor Swift For Her…
 3 days ago
08.28.17
Did Taylor Swift Just Throw Shade At Kanye…
 3 days ago
08.28.17
Jesse Williams Slams His Estranged Wife In New…
 4 days ago
08.28.17
Here’s How Usher Is Fighting To Stop One…
 4 days ago
08.28.17
Nick Gordon’s Ex-Girlfriend Drops Assault Charges
 4 days ago
08.28.17
‘Straight Outta Compton’ Actor Is Arrested For The…
 4 days ago
08.25.17
Is Kenya Moore Lying About Her Marriage?
 4 days ago
08.25.17
Photos