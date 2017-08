Via |

INGLEWOOD, CA – Remy Ma’s still got beef with Nicki Minaj. The “All The Way Up” rapper took a shot at her rival during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards by referencing Minaj’s famous verbal jab at Miley Cyrus.

While throwing to a commercial break alongside Terrence J, Remy said, “Nicki, what’s good?”

