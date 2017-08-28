9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Here Are The Winners Of 2017’s MTV Video Music Awards

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 14 hours ago
Leave a comment

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room

Source: Anthony Harvey / Getty


Via | HipHopDX

INGLEWOOD, CA – The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards just wrapped up at The Forum in Inglewood, California on Sunday (August 27).

Kendrick Lamar not only opened the showing with a stunning performance, but also racked up the most moonmen at this year’s ceremony. K. Dot took home six awards in total, including Video of the Year for “HUMBLE.”

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (WINNER)

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

The Weeknd – “Reminder”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR 

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran (WINNER)

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

Lorde

BEST NEW ARTIST (Presented by Taco Bell®)

Finish this story [here]

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kevin Hart Urges Beyoncé, Jay-Z And More To…
 8 hours ago
08.28.17
Kim Kardashian Gets Dragged To A Presidential Hell…
 8 hours ago
08.28.17
Safaree Samuels’ Uncle Was Killed ‘In Cold Blood’
 13 hours ago
08.28.17
Taylor Swift’s Video Director Insists She Did Not…
 1 day ago
08.28.17
JAY-Z Reveals The Inspiration Behind Rumi and Sir…
 2 days ago
08.26.17
“Power” Season Finale Preview
 3 days ago
08.28.17
Family Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Victim Are Begging…
 3 days ago
08.28.17
15 Hilarious Tweets Dragging Taylor Swift For Her…
 3 days ago
08.28.17
Did Taylor Swift Just Throw Shade At Kanye…
 3 days ago
08.28.17
Jesse Williams Slams His Estranged Wife In New…
 4 days ago
08.28.17
Here’s How Usher Is Fighting To Stop One…
 4 days ago
08.28.17
Nick Gordon’s Ex-Girlfriend Drops Assault Charges
 4 days ago
08.28.17
‘Straight Outta Compton’ Actor Is Arrested For The…
 4 days ago
08.25.17
Is Kenya Moore Lying About Her Marriage?
 4 days ago
08.25.17
Photos