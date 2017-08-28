So Beautiful
Teyana Taylor Gave A Fashion Tribute To Janet Jackson At The 2017 MTV VMA’s

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 12 hours ago
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty


Teyana Taylor arrived to the 2017 MTV VMA’s in what a first, might seem as not an award worthy look. While everyone else was in gowns and sparkles, the superstar wore a simple white crop top with a seven on the back, showing off her impeccable abs and wide leg black pants. She wore her hair in a short, tapered bob, with natural looking makeup and a killer bronzer.

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty


The outfit was an ode to Janet Jackson‘s VMA look in 1995, when she attended with her then boyfriend, Rene Elizondo.

Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011

Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty


Black and white is so timeless.

janet jackson teyana taylor

Source: Getty Images` / Getty


Beauties, what do you think? Did Teyana Taylor nail it? Tell us in the comments!

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Photos