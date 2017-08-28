Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

What Black Twitter Is Saying About Insecure, Game Of Thrones & Vma’s

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

1. #InsecureHBO
Reactions to the penultimate episode of season two of HBO’s Insecure.
Here’s what people are saying:

  • It’s all fun and games until the wife calls. #SecondFiddle
  • You always gon’ come second to his wife. Might as well get used to it now.
  • Issa and Lawrence deserve each other … they’re both kinda hopeless lol
  • Issa dissing a sweet one. Molly cuddling a married one
  • I need some bleenex and some blorox bleach

2. #GameofThrones / #ThronesYall / #DemThrones
Reactions to the mid-season finale.
Here’s what people are saying:

  • Jon Snow with the superbly bad timing. Really dude?
  • Bran and Samwell just dropped the greatest collaboration track of all time.
  • When you’re super happy that Jon and Daenerys finally hooked up but then remember its incest
  • Bran is that one family member who gets mad and starts telling everyone’s business at the family reunion
  • That’s right Jamie, walk away from that toxic relationship. You deserve better anyway
  • Lord Baelish is DONE. Dead, gone, no longer living, can’t manipulate my girl Sansa. HES DONE
  • The Starks are judge, jury and executioner
  • Cersei is “Tupac in Juice” level insane right now by the way
  • Gotta rebuild the Wall and make the White Walkers pay for it.

3. #VMAs
Reactions to this year’s Video Music Awards.
Here’s what people are saying:

  • I want Tiffany Haddish to be my life coach.
  • I’ve been following Logic since 2011 and tonight was by far the greatest thing I’ve witnessed from him.
  • Khalid deserves that award, I love to see that kid winning.
  • SZA was robbed.
  • Miss Minaj performed on the main stage and Remy was only allowed backstage entry. THAT’S what’s good.
  • Kudos to MTV and the #VMAs for talking about subjects that actually matter over the teen trash awards making emoji and fidget spinner jokes
  • Second year in a row that Video of the Year was won by a black artist. When y’all gonna start respecting our influence, artistry and genius?
  • Yo, MTV really nailed it with the way they handled this Best Fight Against The System award. Best moment of the night.
  • Logic just gave one of the best speeches I’ve ever heard. I wish everyone could actually listen to his words
  • Did she just say “what’s good” after accusing Nicki of not coming up with her own lyrics?
  • Remy’s dumb a– really just said Nicki what’s good… how you gone come for somebody better than you & try to use THEIR line .
  • King Kendrick basically set the stage on fire and snatched everyone’s wigs at the same time.
  • Kung Fu Kenny is giving us a SHOW tonight. Go off, Kendrick!
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

HBO’s ‘Insecure’ Block Party In Brooklyn

10 photos Launch gallery

HBO’s ‘Insecure’ Block Party In Brooklyn

Continue reading What Black Twitter Is Saying About Insecure, Game Of Thrones & Vma’s

HBO’s ‘Insecure’ Block Party In Brooklyn

About , Black , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , game of thrones , insecure , Is , Saying , Twitter , VMAs , What

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Taylor Swift’s Video Director Insists She Did Not…
 22 hours ago
08.28.17
JAY-Z Reveals The Inspiration Behind Rumi and Sir…
 2 days ago
08.26.17
“Power” Season Finale Preview
 2 days ago
08.28.17
Family Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Victim Are Begging…
 3 days ago
08.28.17
15 Hilarious Tweets Dragging Taylor Swift For Her…
 3 days ago
08.28.17
Did Taylor Swift Just Throw Shade At Kanye…
 3 days ago
08.28.17
Jesse Williams Slams His Estranged Wife In New…
 3 days ago
08.28.17
Here’s How Usher Is Fighting To Stop One…
 3 days ago
08.28.17
Nick Gordon’s Ex-Girlfriend Drops Assault Charges
 3 days ago
08.28.17
‘Straight Outta Compton’ Actor Is Arrested For The…
 4 days ago
08.25.17
Is Kenya Moore Lying About Her Marriage?
 4 days ago
08.25.17
Amy Schumer Responds To Reports She Demanded That…
 4 days ago
08.25.17
Jackie Christie’s Estranged Daughter Ta’Kari Lee Is Expecting…
 4 days ago
08.25.17
Issa Rae Joins Cast Of ‘The Hate U…
 4 days ago
08.24.17
Photos