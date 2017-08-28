What Black Twitter Is Saying About Insecure, Game Of Thrones & Vma’s

1. #InsecureHBO

Reactions to the penultimate episode of season two of HBO’s Insecure.

Here’s what people are saying:

It’s all fun and games until the wife calls. #SecondFiddle

You always gon’ come second to his wife. Might as well get used to it now.

Issa and Lawrence deserve each other … they’re both kinda hopeless lol

Issa dissing a sweet one. Molly cuddling a married one

I need some bleenex and some blorox bleach

2. #GameofThrones / #ThronesYall / #DemThrones

Reactions to the mid-season finale.

Here’s what people are saying:

Jon Snow with the superbly bad timing. Really dude?

Bran and Samwell just dropped the greatest collaboration track of all time.

When you’re super happy that Jon and Daenerys finally hooked up but then remember its incest

Bran is that one family member who gets mad and starts telling everyone’s business at the family reunion

That’s right Jamie, walk away from that toxic relationship. You deserve better anyway

Lord Baelish is DONE. Dead, gone, no longer living, can’t manipulate my girl Sansa. HES DONE

The Starks are judge, jury and executioner

Cersei is “ Tupac in Juice ” level insane right now by the way

in ” level insane right now by the way Gotta rebuild the Wall and make the White Walkers pay for it.

3. #VMAs

Reactions to this year’s Video Music Awards.

Here’s what people are saying:

I want Tiffany Haddish to be my life coach.

to be my life coach. I’ve been following Logic since 2011 and tonight was by far the greatest thing I’ve witnessed from him.

since 2011 and tonight was by far the greatest thing I’ve witnessed from him. Khalid deserves that award, I love to see that kid winning.

deserves that award, I love to see that kid winning. SZA was robbed.

was robbed. Miss Minaj performed on the main stage and Remy was only allowed backstage entry. THAT’S what’s good.

performed on the main stage and was only allowed backstage entry. THAT’S what’s good. Kudos to MTV and the #VMAs for talking about subjects that actually matter over the teen trash awards making emoji and fidget spinner jokes

Second year in a row that Video of the Year was won by a black artist. When y’all gonna start respecting our influence, artistry and genius?

Yo, MTV really nailed it with the way they handled this Best Fight Against The System award. Best moment of the night.

Logic just gave one of the best speeches I’ve ever heard. I wish everyone could actually listen to his words

Did she just say “what’s good” after accusing Nicki of not coming up with her own lyrics?

Remy’s dumb a– really just said Nicki what’s good… how you gone come for somebody better than you & try to use THEIR line .

King Kendrick basically set the stage on fire and snatched everyone’s wigs at the same time.

basically set the stage on fire and snatched everyone’s wigs at the same time. Kung Fu Kenny is giving us a SHOW tonight. Go off, Kendrick!