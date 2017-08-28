What Black Twitter Is Saying About Insecure, Game Of Thrones & Vma’s

1. #InsecureHBO
Reactions to the penultimate episode of season two of HBO’s Insecure.
Here’s what people are saying:
- It’s all fun and games until the wife calls. #SecondFiddle
- You always gon’ come second to his wife. Might as well get used to it now.
- Issa and Lawrence deserve each other … they’re both kinda hopeless lol
- Issa dissing a sweet one. Molly cuddling a married one
- I need some bleenex and some blorox bleach
2. #GameofThrones / #ThronesYall / #DemThrones
Reactions to the mid-season finale.
Here’s what people are saying:
- Jon Snow with the superbly bad timing. Really dude?
- Bran and Samwell just dropped the greatest collaboration track of all time.
- When you’re super happy that Jon and Daenerys finally hooked up but then remember its incest
- Bran is that one family member who gets mad and starts telling everyone’s business at the family reunion
- That’s right Jamie, walk away from that toxic relationship. You deserve better anyway
- Lord Baelish is DONE. Dead, gone, no longer living, can’t manipulate my girl Sansa. HES DONE
- The Starks are judge, jury and executioner
- Cersei is “Tupac in Juice” level insane right now by the way
- Gotta rebuild the Wall and make the White Walkers pay for it.
3. #VMAs
Reactions to this year’s Video Music Awards.
Here’s what people are saying:
- I want Tiffany Haddish to be my life coach.
- I’ve been following Logic since 2011 and tonight was by far the greatest thing I’ve witnessed from him.
- Khalid deserves that award, I love to see that kid winning.
- SZA was robbed.
- Miss Minaj performed on the main stage and Remy was only allowed backstage entry. THAT’S what’s good.
- Kudos to MTV and the #VMAs for talking about subjects that actually matter over the teen trash awards making emoji and fidget spinner jokes
- Second year in a row that Video of the Year was won by a black artist. When y’all gonna start respecting our influence, artistry and genius?
- Yo, MTV really nailed it with the way they handled this Best Fight Against The System award. Best moment of the night.
- Logic just gave one of the best speeches I’ve ever heard. I wish everyone could actually listen to his words
- Did she just say “what’s good” after accusing Nicki of not coming up with her own lyrics?
- Remy’s dumb a– really just said Nicki what’s good… how you gone come for somebody better than you & try to use THEIR line .
- King Kendrick basically set the stage on fire and snatched everyone’s wigs at the same time.
- Kung Fu Kenny is giving us a SHOW tonight. Go off, Kendrick!
