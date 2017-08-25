Headkrack Helps Man Out Of Crazy Catfish Lie He Roped A Woman Into [EXCLUSIVE]

A man named Durwin seems to have Facetimed himself into a very sticky situation. He wrote to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” in need of help after he connected with a woman, who is now his girlfriend, that is now on her way to the east Coast to move in with him. The problem is, he doesn’t really live on his own- he lives between his wife and sister’s house. He’s also not a lawyer, like he told this new girlfriend of his, nor does he have a Mercedes, although he told her he would pick her up from the airport in one.

Durwin is in deep and needs a lot of assistance getting himself untangled from his own web of lies. What should he do? Headkrack, Rickey Smiley, and Gary With Da Tea offer their assistance as listeners give him advice. But ultimately, Headkrack has the perfect solution to get this man out of this situation unscathed- she tells him he’s dead. Click on the audio player above, and the rest of the parts below, to hear how it all goes down in this hilarious exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

