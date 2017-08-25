Fasho Celebrity News
TAYLOR SWIFT: Releases “Look What You Made Me Do”

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 3 hours ago
Taylor Swift released the first single off her Reputation album. It’s called “Look What You Made Me Do.”

She declares the “old Taylor” is dead. The lyric videoembraces her new public image of a serpent. Most people will focus on the lines in the song where Taylor warns her enemies, “I’ve got a list of names and yours is in red underlined.”

She could be thinking of Katy Perry or Kanye West. After all, Taylor starts the song referencing Kanye’s Saint Pablo tour (quote) “I don’t like your little games/ I don’t like your tilted stage.” And the font used for the Reputation album is eerily similar Kanye’s for Pablo.

But it’s Kim Kardashian feeling intense heat from Swifties. Taylor’s fans harassed Kim’s social media sites with the snake emoji. It’s payback for when Kim chose National Snake Day to expose the phone call of Taylor approving Kanye West lyrics.

Apparently, Kim requested that Instagram block the snake emoji from her timeline. (Billboard)

Many Twitter users noticed that the chorus of the song sounds a little bit like the 1991 dance hit “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred. It turns out there’s a good reason for that. All three members of that group have a writing credit on the song. (Washington Post)

FASHO THOUGHTS:

  • Taylor tweeted this morning that the video will premiere during Sunday’s VMAs.
  • The strident Taylor Swift we heard on the witness stand — “He grabbed my bare ass” — is what we’re gonna see with this new album. In a sense, this is her “Not Ready to Make Nice” phase.
  • Katy Perry was right, Taylor is a Regina George (character from Mean Girls). Now, the sheep’s clothing has been taken off.
  • One Swiftie chuckled that Taylor’s new song “should be playing in the background at Regina George’s Halloween party.”
  • People are dissecting this song the same way they picked apart Beyonce‘s Lemonade. Trying to find hidden meanings and interpretations.
  • MTV will likely premiere the music video to “Look What You Made Me Do” at the VMAs.
  • Good Morning America previews the video this Friday morning.
  • Taylor is schedule to appear on GMA next Thursday, August 31st.
don juan fasho

Photos