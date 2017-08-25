SUPER BOWL 52: Justin Timberlake & Jay-Z at Halftime?

Rumors have started that the NFL wants Jay-Z and Justin Timberlake for the Super Bowl.

They’ve performed together on songs such as “Holy Grail” and “Suit & Tie.” Five years ago, they co-headlined the Legends of the Summer Tour.

Timberlake is reportedly planning a new album for early 2018. So the Super Bowl 52 halftime show would be the premiere place to promote it.

However, there’s one major hitch for Justin. He and Janet Jackson caused nipplegate. During halftime in 2004, Justin grabbed Janet’s tear-away costume to expose her breast and nipple ring. The NFL allegedly blacklisted both of them from ever performing at a football game.

Jay-Z could feel the pinch, too. NFL viewership is plummeted due to the National Anthem controversy. Part of the crowd refuses to watch games if NFL teams allow players to sit during the anthem. Others won’t support the NFL because no team will sign quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was the first to take a knee. (Hits Daily Double)

Fasho Thoughts:

As long as Taylor Swift endorses Diet Coke, she'll never be booked for the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl Halftime show.

Jay-Z is welcome, just as long as he brings Beyoncé.

Saturday Night Live booked Jay-Z for the season premiere on September 30. Ryan Gosling hosts.