QUAVO: New National Anthem?

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
Quavo has answered the call. The Migos rapper has responded to a petitionasking him to write a new national anthem, saying he’s up for the task.

Quavo tells TMZ, “There’s a lot going on behind the national anthem… I would love to do it but I want to do like a 2017 national anthem for both people, for all races, and put it together, you know what I mean? Something that’s representing now. Something that’s representing a modern-day national anthem. If I get with some good musicians…just write something that’s very strong and powerful.”

Fasho Thoughts:

  • The petition was crafted by Kentucky native Sean Gray two months ago, and so far, more than 7700 people have signed it in support of the endeavor. Gray needs 2300 more signatures to reach the current goal of 10,000.
  • The original “Star-Spangled Banner” was written by Francis Scott Key.
  • Who should Quavo get for the “new” national anthem? Could you imagine DJ Khaledyelling some patriotic ad-libs at the top of his lungs?
  • When he first heard about the petition, Quavo tweeted, “So they want Huncho to be featured on the national Anthem… Let’s roll.”
  • If anyone can bring the people together, it’s Migos.
