BEYONCE: Rocks Limited-Edition Kicks

Beyonce showed yet another reason why it’s good to be Queen when she showed off the latest addition to her wardrobe.

Queen Bey was seen sporting a limited-edition pair of Puma Clydes inspired by Jay-Z‘s 4:44 on Instagram. The numbering on her pair suggests that it’s the first of 44 total pairs.

The sneakers haven’t been released to the general public, but are part of a forthcoming project between Jay and Puma.

Fasho Thoughts: