BEYONCE: Rocks Limited-Edition Kicks

Beyonce showed yet another reason why it’s good to be Queen when she showed off the latest addition to her wardrobe.
Queen Bey was seen sporting a limited-edition pair of Puma Clydes inspired by Jay-Z‘s 4:44 on Instagram. The numbering on her pair suggests that it’s the first of 44 total pairs.
The sneakers haven’t been released to the general public, but are part of a forthcoming project between Jay and Puma.
Fasho Thoughts:
- The family that kicks it together, stays together.
- Sounds like these might just be a friends-and-family exclusive — so don’t hold your breath.
- Hov will have to put these in the closet next to his three pairs of Big Baller Brand shoes.
- Other artists who’ve worked with Puma include Rihanna, The Weeknd, Big Sean, Rae Sremmurd and Meek Mill.
Palomo Spain: The Designer Who Dressed Beyonce
7 photos Launch gallery
Palomo Spain: The Designer Who Dressed Beyonce
1. Palomo Spain: The Designer Who Dressed Beyonce1 of 7
2. Palomo Spain: The Designer Who Dressed Beyonce2 of 7
3. Palomo Spain: The Designer Who Dressed Beyonce3 of 7
4. Palomo Spain: The Designer Who Dressed Beyonce4 of 7
5. Palomo Spain: The Designer Who Dressed Beyonce5 of 7
6. Palomo Spain: The Designer Who Dressed Beyonce6 of 7
7. Palomo Spain: The Designer Who Dressed Beyonce7 of 7
comments – Add Yours