BEYONCE: Rocks Limited-Edition Kicks

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
Beyonce showed yet another reason why it’s good to be Queen when she showed off the latest addition to her wardrobe.

Queen Bey was seen sporting a limited-edition pair of Puma Clydes inspired by Jay-Z‘s 4:44 on Instagram. The numbering on her pair suggests that it’s the first of 44 total pairs.

The sneakers haven’t been released to the general public, but are part of a forthcoming project between Jay and Puma.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • The family that kicks it together, stays together.
  • Sounds like these might just be a friends-and-family exclusive — so don’t hold your breath.
  • Hov will have to put these in the closet next to his three pairs of Big Baller Brand shoes.
  • Other artists who’ve worked with Puma include RihannaThe WeekndBig SeanRae Sremmurd and Meek Mill.
