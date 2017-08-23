The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
An Escaped R. Kelly “Cult” Member Tells All In New Report [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
A 24-year-old woman who escaped the R. Kelly “cult” life back in the day is speaking out, despite breaking a contract she made with him to remain silent years ago. The details she reveals match up with a lot of other women’s stories we have heard. When they first met, she lied to him about her age, though she later revealed how old she truly was.

She also reveals the abuse she had to deal with in order to leave the situation. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos