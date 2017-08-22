Rickey Smiley & D’Essence Talk Gun Safety & Self-Defense [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rickey Smiley and D’Essence were having a serious conversation about D’Essence being able to protect herself as a young woman out in the world. He suggested that D’Essence get something that could save her life in the event of an emergence, like a pistol. He offered to take D’Essence out to get one and learn how to properly use it. Check out this video to hear their conversation on the matter in this clip brought to you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley’s Daughter D’Essence Switches Up Her Look At America’s Best [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:Why Rickey Smiley Had To Set Some Rules For “Rickey Smiley For Real” Producers [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley: “Just Because You Live In The Projects, Don’t Mean The Projects Live In You” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]