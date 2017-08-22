The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley & D’Essence Talk Gun Safety & Self-Defense [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
Rickey Smiley and D’Essence were having a serious conversation about D’Essence being able to protect herself as a young woman out in the world. He suggested that D’Essence get something that could save her life in the event of an emergence, like a pistol. He offered to take D’Essence out to get one and learn how to properly use it. Check out this video to hear their conversation on the matter in this clip brought to you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

