TRAVIS SCOTT: Has An Influence On Baseball Sports Broadcaster!!! [VIDEO]

Apparently KSBY-TV news announcer Scott Daniels is a big Travis Scott fan.
For some reason, while filling in for the regular sportscaster at the Santa Barbara NBC affiliate, Daniels decided to work 42 Travis Scott references into the channel’s three-minute sports segment. He began with some of La Flame’s lyrics, saying, “You already know, nobody triller than me. Nobody triller than Scott. I’m taking their spot. Let’s start,” before describing a Houston Astros home run as going into the “upper echelon, straight up.”
After several baseball highlights, he turned his attention to counting down the days before the rodeo. He finished the segment with Scott’s signature ad-lib — “It’s lit!”
Fasho Thoughts:
- These newscasters are determined to show us they’re down — at any cost.
- This has to be some kind of world record.
- If Travis Scott gave a kid his ring for knowing the lyrics, what’s La Flame gonna send this guy?
- Apparently Scott Daniels posts on the Reddit HipHopHeads forum.
- He was making the most of his guest appearance — and trying to land a regular gig somewhere else.
- This is kind of like when you were a kid and you’d have a substitute teacher who threw away the lesson plan and let you watch a movie instead.
- And coming up next, we have the Astroworld traffic and weather report.
